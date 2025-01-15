PSX rallies on heavy buying

KARACHI: A bullish trend continued as the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday closed on a positive note with healthy gains on the back of fresh buying, mainly by local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 574.11 points or 0.50 percent and closed at 114,804.17 points. The index crossed 115,000 level to hit 115,044.79 points intraday high and 113,836.61 points intraday low.

Trading activity also improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 589.463 million shares as compared to 521.209 million shares traded on Monday. The daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 32.584 billion against previous session’s Rs 28.287 billion.

BRIndex100 soared by 89.27 points or 0.75 percent to close at 12,038.46 points with total daily turnover of 494.847 million shares.

BRIndex30 added 78.23 points or 0.21 percent to close at 36,724.70 points with total daily trading volumes of 336.387 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained on the selling side and withdrew $2.346 million from the local equity market. The market capitalization declined by Rs 140 billion to Rs 14.222 trillion. Out of total 463 active scrips, 269 closed in positive and 137 in negative while the value of 57 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 42.527 million shares and gained Rs 0.26 to close at Rs 7.21 followed by Pak Refinery that increased by Rs 2.74 to close at Rs 41.50 with 38.066 million shares. K-Electric inched up by Rs 0.12 to close at Rs 5.00 with 33.447 million shares.

Hallmark Company and Philip Morris Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 84.54 and Rs 70.90 respectively to close at Rs 950.05 and Rs 789.76 while Nestle Pakistan and Pakistan Engineering Company were the top losers declining by Rs 58.04 and Rs 56.55 respectively to close at Rs 7,435.93 and Rs 600.01.

Muhammad Hasan Ather at JS Global Capital said the rally was driven by strong buying in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, and oil & gas marketing companies.

The automobile sector remained in the spotlight, anticipating decent monthly volumes. CNERGY, PRL, KEL, WTL, and SSGC recorded the highest trading volumes.

BR Automobile Assembler Index inched up by 9.18 points or 0.04 percent to close at 21,849.34 points with total turnover of 15.160 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 133.54 points or 1.25 percent to close at 10,850.93 points with 52.141 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index soared by 177.58 points or 0.6 percent to close at 29,821.14 points with 39.490 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 60.45 points or 0.33 percent to close at 18,176.58 points with 41.735 million shares

BR Oil and Gas Index gained 28.17 points or 0.23 percent to close at 12,424.08 points with 74.199 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 111.65 points or 2.09 percent to close at 5,446.19 points with 81.861 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed bullish led by blue chips in the earning season rally at PSX on strong valuations.

He said easing political noise, higher global crude oil prices and speculations over SBP policy announcements played a catalyst role in bullish close at PSX.

