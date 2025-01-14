AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf shares gain as Gaza ceasefire hopes rise; Egypt snaps losing streak

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 07:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Qatar stock index led most Gulf equities higher on Tuesday as hopes for a Gaza ceasefire rose after mediators reported a “breakthrough” in Doha talks.

Negotiators were hoping to finalise details of a plan to end the war in Gaza, after U.S. President Joe Biden indicated a ceasefire and hostage release deal was imminent.

The Qatari benchmark index snapped a three-session losing streak with a rise of 1.6%, its biggest daily gain in over two months with almost all its shares higher. Qatar Gas Transport climbed 6.2% and Qatar National Bank gained 2.1%, its biggest advance in four months.

QNB, the region’s largest lender, on Monday posted a 10% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ estimates, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Qatar Islamic Bank rose 2.5% a day ahead of the country’s largest Islamic lender’s earnings report.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.5%, lifted by broad gains across almost all its sectors. ACWA Power added 1.2% and Riyad Bank advanced 1.8%.

Most Gulf markets in red on US rate cut uncertainty

The kingdom’s third biggest lender, Riyad Bank, is exploring an initial public offering of its investment banking arm Riyad Capital at a $2.5 billion valuation, Bloomberg has reported.

Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing rose 9.8% to 54.30 riyals per share, its highest since listing last Wednesday.

The online cosmetics retailer raised $320 million in its IPO by offering 34.7 million shares.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index was up 0.4%, with almost all its sectors in positive territory. Conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding gained 4.9% and ADNOC Drilling added 2.9% while Aldar Properties fell 0.5%.

Blue-chip developer Aldar said on Monday it had raised 9 billion dirhams ($2.45 billion) via a sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility.

Dubai’s benchmark index edged up 0.3%, pushed higher by the communications, industry and finance sectors.

Aramex rallied for a second day, adding 7.6% to 2.85 dirhams per share, its highest level in more than a year. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said on Monday it planned to launch a cash takeover offer for the courier firm, bidding for the shares it does not already own.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 1.4% after five consecutive sessions of losses. Commercial International Bank rose 1.8% and Talaat Moustafa Group was 8.3% higher.

--------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    up 0.5% to 12,173
 KUWAIT          gained 0.6% to 8,004
 QATAR           rose 1.6% to 10,385
 EGYPT           up 1.4% to 28,967
 BAHRAIN         fell 1.3% to 1,894
 OMAN            up 0.3% to 4,611
 ABU DHABI       rose 0.4% to 9,498
 DUBAI           gained 0.3% to 5,246
--------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf shares gain as Gaza ceasefire hopes rise; Egypt snaps losing streak

Aurangzeb pledges enhanced security for Chinese interests in Pakistan: Report

Aurangzeb, Lee explore opportunities to enhance Pakistan-Hong Kong economic ties

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Shell Pakistan changes name to Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 574 points

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

Bangladesh Armed Forces PSO meets CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

US prosecutor Jack Smith defends criminal case against Trump

Faisal Spinning Mills successfully commissions 4.8MW windmill in Sindh

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Read more stories