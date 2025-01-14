Researchers and full-time teachers: FAPUASA condemns FBR for withdrawing 25pc tax rebate

LAHORE: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) on Monday strongly condemned the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for unilaterally withdrawing a 25% tax rebate for researchers and full-time teachers.

In an online meeting, FAPUASA President Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi termed the FBR's letter discontinuing the rebate as "illegal and illogical." The rebate was approved by the National Assembly in June 2024 and had been granted in previous years. Dr. Magsi emphasized that the FBR's action oversteps its authority and undermines the legislative process. He called upon the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister to hold the FBR accountable for this violation.

Support for AGIGA Protest

Furthermore, FAPUASA expressed its full support for the protest and strike announced by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGIGA) against the Punjab government's withdrawal of new pension rules.

General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Uzair stated that these rules, which include cuts on pensions for existing employees, are unjust and illegal. He emphasized that pensions are an integral part of the service structure.

FAPUASA announced its participation in the AGIGA rally on January 22, 2025, followed by a sit-in in Islamabad. The association demanded the immediate withdrawal of the new pension and LPR rules to prevent further unrest among government employees.

FAPUASA reiterated its commitment to defending the rights and welfare of the academic and teaching community. The association urged the authorities to address these grievances and restore confidence in governance.

