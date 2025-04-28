AIRLINK 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.1%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.62%)
FCCL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.47%)
HUBC 139.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
MLCF 68.80 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.99%)
OGDC 209.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
PAEL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
PPL 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.9%)
PTC 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.24%)
SEARL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.8%)
SSGC 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.14%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,181 Decreased By -145.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 36,445 Decreased By -358.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 115,380 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,506 Decreased By -57 (-0.16%)
Apr 28, 2025
Markets

Pakistan stocks open with strong buying spree, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

BR Web Desk Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 10:40am
Photo: Hussain Afzal/Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/Business Recorder

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week with a strong buying spree, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 1,100 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 10:15am, the KSE-100 was hovering at 116,583.23, up by 1,113.89 points or 0.96% against the previous close.

On Friday, the benchmark index had closed at 115,469.35.

A rise in tensions between Pakistan and India following Pahalgam attack kept the stock market under pressure as the KSE-100 declined by 1.57% last week.

“This decline can be attributed to cross border tension with India and futures rollover week. Other development during the outgoing week included Pakistan and two foreign commercial banks reaching an understanding for a $1 billion loan at an interest rate of around 7.6%, and news that government decided to raise debt from the domestic capital market by issuing Pakistan’s first sustainable investment asset-backed Sukuk bonds for funding three clean energy projects, which need Rs52 billion more for completion,” Topline said in a report last week.

Relations between Pakistan and India plunged to their lowest level in years, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of supporting “cross-border terrorism” after gunmen carried out the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) for a quarter of a century. Pakistan rejected the allegations.

The nuclear-armed arch rivals unleashed a raft of measures against each other in response, with India keeping a critical river water-sharing treaty in abeyance and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines.

Asian share markets and the dollar made a cautious start on Monday as confusion over US trade policy showed little sign of easing, in a week packed with major economic data and mega-tech earnings.

While US President Donald Trump has claimed progress is being made on trade with China, and many other countries, actual evidence is lacking. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent failed on Sunday to back Trump’s assertion that tariff talks with China were under way.

“The uncertainty itself is at least as damaging as the tariffs themselves, hurting the USfsusp economy at least as much as the rest of the world,” said Christian Keller, head of economics research at Barclays.

“Even if the ongoing earnings season still shows robust numbers, many companies will likely prepare to hunker down until visibility improves,” he warned. “This makes a recession increasingly likely.”

Early action in markets was light, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edging up 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9%, while South Korea firmed 0.2%.

This is intra-day report

