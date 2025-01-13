AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
Pakistan

Govt-PTI talks: NA speaker summons third meeting on Jan 16

  • In-camera meeting will take place at 11:30am in Parliament House on Thursday, reads notification from National Assembly's Secretariat
BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 06:59pm

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday officially convened the 3rd meeting between the government and PTI representatives on January 16.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat notification, the in-camera meeting will take place at 11:30am in Committee Room 5 of Parliament House.

Speaker clarifies his role in govt-opposition talks

“Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the proceedings of the negotiation committee,” the notification added.

An earlier statement from the NA Secretariat had stated that the meeting had been set for Wednesday, January 15 at 1:30pm. However, the latter statement clarified that it will be on Thursday, January 16 at 11:30am.

The development came after the former ruling party announced on Sunday their readiness for a third round of talks with the government to ease political tensions in the country.

At a joint press conference alongside senior PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) head Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who also serves as the spokesperson for the negotiation team, urged the government to make progress on their demands during the upcoming dialogue.

Raza called on the government to establish an “impartial judicial commission” headed by a senior Supreme Court judge to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

The two sides held the first round of negotiations on December 23, when the government asked PTI to submit its charter of demands in the next meeting.

PTI’s demands were expected to include the release of “political prisoners” and the establishment of a judicial commission on May 9 and November 26 incidents.

However, instead of presenting the demands, the PTI committee requested the government to set a new date for talks for next week as they sought access to meet the party founder in jail to formulate a list.

Second round of talks: PTI seeks time to consult Imran Khan on ‘list of demands’

Earlier, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed regret over the allegations made by some PTI leaders and members of the National Assembly regarding his role in the negotiation process.

In a statement, the speaker clarified last week that his role in government-opposition negotiations is purely that of a facilitator, and arranging a meeting with the party’s founding chairman is neither his mandate nor his responsibility.

He expressed disappointment over claims that attempts to contact the speaker’s office were not positively received.

He reiterated that his doors have always been open to everyone, and he has never refused a meeting with any member of the National Assembly.

