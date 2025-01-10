Toxic fuel-laden truck seized

LAHORE: A truck loaded with substandard and toxic fuel was seized in Lahore during strict environmental monitoring.

Acting on information from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the truck, which had arrived from Quetta, was taken into custody. The truck was carrying carbon fuel intended for use in steel mills, which produces highly toxic smoke hazardous to human health.

The EPA has directed the Lahore Waste Management Authority to safely dispose of the seized fuel to prevent any environmental damage. According to the EPA, the smoke generated by this fuel could have caused cancer and other fatal diseases.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s zero-tolerance policy against pollution is being strictly enforced. Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for transporting the substandard fuel.

