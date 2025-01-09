AIRLINK 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.35%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 8, 2025
BR Web Desk Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Gwadar Port: Planning minister seeks marketing templates, packages for ‘cost-effective’ trade routes

Read here for details.

  • Imran gives PTI permission to continue dialogue with govt

Read here for details.

  • Pakistani banks among best performing banking stocks in 2024: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Read here for details.

  • Current tax slabs ‘prohibitive’ but IMF commitments will be honoured, says PM

Read here for details.

  • Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Read here for details.

  • Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • NA Speaker expresses regret over allegations by PTI leaders

Read here for details.

  • PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

Read here for details.

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

