NA Speaker expresses regret over allegations by PTI leaders

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jan, 2025 07:41pm

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday expressed regret over the allegations made by some PTI leaders and members of the National Assembly regarding his role in the negotiation process between the government and opposition.

He emphasised in a statement released by the National Assembly Secretariat that he is only a facilitator in government-opposition talks and that meeting with the party’s founding chairman is not part of his mandate or obligation.

Imran gives PTI permission to continue dialogue with govt

He expressed disappointment over claims that attempts to contact the Speaker’s office were not positively received.

He reiterated that his doors have always been open to everyone, and he has never refused a meeting with any member of the National Assembly.

Furthermore, he stated that if PTI leaders believe that he should withdraw from the negotiation process, then he is willing to consider such proposal to upheld the neutrality and integrity of the Speaker’s office.

PTI demands ‘unrestricted access’ to Imran Khan for meaningful talks with govt

NA Speaker also emphasized that his absence from the country does not hinder his ability to arrange meetings.

He stated that he is always ready to facilitate such arrangements upon the request of the government and opposition.

