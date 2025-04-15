AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 Increased By 33.6 (0.27%)
BR30 38,008 Increased By 88.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices dip after IEA cuts demand growth outlook

Reuters Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 05:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices inched down on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency followed OPEC in slashing its oil demand forecast, though price falls were limited by U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion of some new tariff exemptions.

Brent crude futures were down 54 cents, or 0.8%, at $64.34 per barrel by 1222 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 57 cents, or 0.9%, to $60.96 a barrel.

Vacillating U.S. trade policies have created uncertainty for global oil markets and prompted OPEC on Monday to lower its demand outlook.

The IEA also cut its forecasts on Tuesday for global oil demand growth to 730,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year from 1.03 million bpd - and to 690,000 bpd next year, citing escalating trade tensions.

Meanwhile, Swiss bank UBS cut its price forecast for Brent by $12 a barrel to $68 a barrel on Tuesday.

“Should the trade war further escalate, our downside risk scenario case — i.e., a deeper U.S. recession and a hard landing in China — could see Brent trading at $40-60/bbl over the coming months,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

OPEC cuts global oil demand growth forecasts

BNP Paribas lowered its average price expectation for this year and next to $58 a barrel from $65. HSBC cut its Brent forecasts to $68.50 a barrel for this year and $65 for next.

In comments that helped to support prices, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday the United States could stop Iranian oil exports as part of Trump’s plan to pressure Tehran over its nuclear programme.

Data on Monday showed that China’s crude oil imports in March were up nearly 5% from a year earlier as arrivals of Iranian oil surged.

Risk assets such as equities and oil also got some support after Trump said he was considering a modification to the 25% tariffs imposed on foreign auto imports from Mexico and other places.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices dip after IEA cuts demand growth outlook

Fitch Ratings upgrade ‘strong’ endorsement of govt policies: Aurangzeb

Pakistan mulls US oil imports to ease trade imbalance, sources say

KSE-100 adds further 385 points as buying continues

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM Shehbaz hails Army Chief as ‘true patriot’, overseas Pakistanis as ‘crown jewels’

Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi area extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Read more stories