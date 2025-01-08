AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
Gwadar Port: Planning minister seeks marketing templates, packages for ‘cost-effective’ trade routes

  • Materials to be distributed through Pakistan’s embassies, missions worldwide to promote Gwadar Port on global scale
BR Web Desk Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 09:29pm

Planning minister Ahsan Iqbal directed on Wednesday preparation of marketing templates and packages showcasing Gwadar Port’s cost-effective trade routes and potential incentives for international businesses, a ministry statement read.

The development came as Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting on the operationalisation of Gwadar Port in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Planning Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Petroleum, and other relevant departments, and representatives from embassies participated in the discussion via video link.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised Gwadar Port’s strategic significance as “one of Pakistan’s most valuable assets”.

“Gwadar provides the shortest trade route to Gulf and Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and has immense potential to serve as a key regional transshipment hub,” Ahsan was quoted as saying in the statement.

Gwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: Ahsan Iqbal

He sought marketing templates and packages, which could highlight Gwadar’s cost-effective trade routes and potential incentives for international businesses.

“These materials will be distributed through Pakistan’s embassies and missions worldwide to promote Gwadar Port on a global scale,” the statement read.

As per the details of the meeting provided by the ministry, Ahsan noted the lack of commercial analysis and a comprehensive operational plan for Gwadar Port, calling for immediate efforts to unlock its potential. He also stressed the need for a robust action plan within six months to generate trade traffic through the port.

“This initiative aims to create job opportunities for local residents and boost the regional economy.”

Meanwhile, the minister urged the Balochistan Mining Department to develop proposals for exporting finished white marble instead of raw materials, emphasising the importance of value addition to enhance Pakistan’s mineral exports, according to the statement.

“To ensure Gwadar remains competitive in the region, the minister instructed the National Logistics Cell (NLC) to conduct a detailed cost analysis for transshipment routes. He highlighted the need for competitive pricing and viable logistics solutions to attract international trade.”

Uraan Pakistan designed to avoid pitfalls of previous initiatives: Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan also called for focused efforts to facilitate trade between Gulf countries and China through Gwadar, presenting it as the “most economical and efficient route for imports and exports”.

He maintained that the port offers the cheapest shipping options and must be marketed aggressively to the international community.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to making Gwadar a thriving regional trade hub, with all stakeholders directed to work collaboratively toward this goal, the ministry statement said.

