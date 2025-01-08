Imran gives PTI permission to continue dialogue with govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday instructed his party’s negotiation team to continue discussions with the government, according to Aaj News.

“Imran Khan has directed that the talks should continue and has authorized the submission of both of the party’s demands in writing to the government committee,” stated PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail.

This development follows a meeting where PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar, Ali Zafar, and Sher Afzal Marwat, met the former prime minister in a courtroom at the Adiala facility in Rawalpindi.

The leadership of the PTI on Tuesday demanded “unrestricted access” to their jailed party founder, Imran Khan, in order to continue serious negotiations with the government.

During a press conference, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, stated that during the second round of talks, their negotiation team requested that the government allow an “unmonitored and unrestricted” meeting with Imran Khan.

Previously, the PTI had requested more time from the government to consult with Imran Khan regarding a final list of demands, as the second round of talks concluded in Islamabad last week.

The first round of negotiations took place on December 23, during which the government asked PTI to submit its charter of demands in the next meeting.

PTI’s expected demands include the release of “political prisoners” and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

However, rather than presenting the demands, the PTI committee requested the government to set a new date for talks next week, as they sought access to meet their party founder in jail in order to formulate a list.