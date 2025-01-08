AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran gives PTI permission to continue dialogue with govt

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jan, 2025 05:32pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday instructed his party’s negotiation team to continue discussions with the government, according to Aaj News.

“Imran Khan has directed that the talks should continue and has authorized the submission of both of the party’s demands in writing to the government committee,” stated PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail.

PTI demands ‘unrestricted access’ to Imran Khan for meaningful talks with govt

This development follows a meeting where PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar, Ali Zafar, and Sher Afzal Marwat, met the former prime minister in a courtroom at the Adiala facility in Rawalpindi.

The leadership of the PTI on Tuesday demanded “unrestricted access” to their jailed party founder, Imran Khan, in order to continue serious negotiations with the government.

Second round of talks: PTI seeks time to consult Imran Khan on ‘list of demands’

During a press conference, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, stated that during the second round of talks, their negotiation team requested that the government allow an “unmonitored and unrestricted” meeting with Imran Khan.

Previously, the PTI had requested more time from the government to consult with Imran Khan regarding a final list of demands, as the second round of talks concluded in Islamabad last week.

The first round of negotiations took place on December 23, during which the government asked PTI to submit its charter of demands in the next meeting.

PTI’s expected demands include the release of “political prisoners” and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

However, rather than presenting the demands, the PTI committee requested the government to set a new date for talks next week, as they sought access to meet their party founder in jail in order to formulate a list.

Imran Khan NA Speaker Ali Zafar Barrister Gohar Ali Khan PTI government talks

Comments

200 characters

Imran gives PTI permission to continue dialogue with govt

KSE-100 closes over 1,900 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Pakistani banks among best performing banking stocks in 2024: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Oil prices surge as OPEC supply drops, US crude stocks decline

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Read more stories