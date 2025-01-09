PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has authorised a total of Rs376.19 billion (34.2 per cent) out of Rs1.1 trillion budgeted allocation for development projects for two quarters (July-December) under Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP)-2024-25. A total of Rs148.13 billion has been expended on various development projects out of Rs376.19 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s notification, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives authorised 15 percent funds for the first quarter, 20 percent for the second quarter, 25 percent for the third quarter, and 40 percent for the fourth quarter under the PSDP.

According to the data available on the website of Ministry of Planning, the ministry authorised Rs286.64 billion (34 per cent) for development projects of various federal ministries, divisions and other departments against Rs843.15 billion including Rs133.2 foreign loan billion budgeted allocation for the financial year 2024-25. A total of Rs124.5 billion has been expended on the development projects on various federal ministries, division and departments.

There are a total of Rs124.5 billion expenditures on development projects from July-December 2024-25 against Rs286.64 billion authorisations for various federal ministries, division and other departments.

The ministry authorised Rs89.55 billion out of Rs255.85 billion budgeted allocations for the National Highways Authority (NHA) and power sector (NTDC/PEPCO) for development projects. A total of Rs56.44 billion has been authorised out of Rs161.26 billion for development projects of the NHA and Rs33.11 billion out of Rs104.59 billion for the power sector (NTDC/PEPCO) from July to December 2024.

According to the data, a total of Rs17.77 billion has been authorised out of Rs50.77 billion budgeted allocations for development projects for the Cabinet Division while Rs6.79 million has been expended.

A total of Rs2.206 billon has been authorised out of Rs6.3 billion for development projects of the Aviation Division, Rs1.839 billon for the Climate Change Division, Rs7.262 billion for the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Rs1.885 billion for defence Division, Rs2.13 billion for Finance Division, Rs414.42 million for States and Frontier Regions Division, Rs8.375 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, and Rs12.25 billion for Railway Division during first quarter of fiscal year.

Railway Division expended all amount as authorised by the ministry.

The ministry also authorised Rs81.597 billion out of 257.32 billion for Provinces and Special Areas, Rs21.4 billion out of Rs61.11 billion for development projects for Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Rs8.374 billion has been authorised for the development projects of National Food Security and Research Division.

The ministry also authorised Rs3.1 billion out Rs8.72 billion budgeted allocation for the Interior Division, Rs8.66 billion out of Rs24.75 billion for National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs1.32 billion for Defence Production Division, Rs7.51 billion for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Rs910 million for Maritimes Affairs Division, Rs2.327 million for Science and Technological Research Division, Rs866.5 million for Petroleum Division, and Rs59.36 billion out of Rs169.6 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of Water Resources Division etc.

