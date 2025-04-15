AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz hails Army Chief as ‘true patriot’, overseas Pakistanis as ‘crown jewels’

BR Web Desk Published 15 Apr, 2025 06:41pm
PM Shehbaz hails Army Chief as ‘true patriot’, overseas Pakistanis as ‘crown jewels’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered an address at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on Tuesday, praising the Army Chief as a “true patriot” and hailing expatriates as the nation’s “crown jewels,” according to Aaj News.

During his address, the Prime Minister issued a stern warning against disrespecting Pakistan’s martyrs.

‘State guest’ honors await diaspora at first overseas Pakistanis convention

“Speaking against those who sacrifice their lives for the nation is the gravest crime,” he said.

He condemned recent anti-Pakistan rhetoric in the UK targeting martyrs

Celebrating the diaspora’s contributions, Sharif said: “More than ten million Pakistanis abroad send billions home, raising Pakistan’s flag worldwide.”

Pakistan’s remittances surge 37% YoY in March, cross $4bn mark for first time

The PM asserted that while terrorism was nearly eradicated by 2018, it is now returning, declaring: “Everyone knows where the roots of terrorism lie and who supports and funds these acts.”

He honored Pakistan’s sacrifices, recalling over 80,000 Pakistanis have laid down their lives for peace.

Announcing a landmark initiative, the PM revealed that video link facilities will soon allow overseas Pakistanis to directly engage with ministers.

He directed NADRA’s chairman to expedite the system.

