Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi area extinguishes after 18 days

BR Web Desk Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 05:06pm
Karachi Korangi fire finally extinguishes after 18 days

The fire that was burning for 18 days at Karachi’s Korangi Crossing finally extinguished on Tuesday, as per Aaj News.

A fire brigade team is still present at the site as the smell of gas was spreading around the affected area.

After the mysterious fire began on March 29, the TPL Properties confirmed a natural gas pocket as its source.

“Based on initial technical evaluations as well as independent views expressed by industry experts indicate that the gas may be shallow biogenic methane, a naturally occurring gas resulting from organic material decomposition,” the company wrote to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company further said that since the area is not part of a known natural gas reservoir, this gas pocket is expected to dissipate naturally over time provided the flame is allowed to burn.

Later, on April 9, the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has constituted a technical committee to oversee the assessment and containment efforts.

The committee comprises representatives from Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Refinery Limited, said the company, adding that the team will ensure a swift and effective resolution.

