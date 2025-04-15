AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (3.86%)
Pakistan

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

  • The blast occurred near a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary
BR Web Desk Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 01:59pm

At least three policemen were martyred and 16 were injured on Tuesday morning in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district, Aaj News reported.

The blast occurred near a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary carrying policemen from Kalat. The blast was carried out using a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle.

All wounded cops have been shifted to a hospital while the police have launched an investigation.

Moreover, emergency has also been declared at Bolan Medical College Hospital and Civil Hospital Quetta to accommodate the injured personnel.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of three personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary, as per APP.

Prime minister Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to provide immediate medical assistance to those injured.

“We will thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists, who are enemies of humanity.

Our war against terrorists will continue until the scourge of terrorism is completely eradicated from the country,“ the PM added.

Moreover, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti instructed Provincial Health Minister Bakt Khan Kakar to personally oversee the treatment process of the injured police personnel.

“No negligence will be tolerated in the medical care of the injured,” the CM said.

He also assured that the Balochistan government stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

“Those involved in this heinous act do not deserve any leniency,” he added.

Earlier, Balochistan ministers Mir Zahoor Buledi along with Shoaib Noshairshwani and spokesperson Shahid Rind said that provincial government is determined to eliminate terrorism activities from the province for maintaining durable peace in the areas.

They made it clear in press conference that terrorists would be dealt with an iron hand and all conspiracies against Pakistan would be foiled for interest of durable peace in the province.

cops martyred Mastung District Balochistan Constabulary

