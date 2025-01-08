AIRLINK 214.50 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.36%)
BOP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
FCCL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
FFL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.77%)
FLYNG 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
KEL 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
MLCF 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.84%)
OGDC 218.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.12%)
PACE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.98%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.62%)
PRL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
PTC 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.83%)
SEARL 103.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.06 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.64%)
SYM 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TELE 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
TRG 69.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.39%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.6%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,111 Increased By 32 (0.27%)
BR30 36,627 Increased By 25 (0.07%)
KSE100 116,332 Increased By 279 (0.24%)
KSE30 36,655 Increased By 77.9 (0.21%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jan, 2025 11:01am

Qatar Airways has dismissed reports claiming the closure of its offices in Pakistan, confirming that the airline is operating ‘as usual’.

“Qatar Airways flights to and from Pakistan are operating as usual, and our offices remain open,” the airline said in a statement on social media platform X on Wednesday.

“Recent published reports claiming that Qatar Airways has closed offices in Pakistan are incorrect,” it added.

The clarification follows reports suggesting that the Qatari national carrier has shut down its offices across Pakistan as part of its cost-cutting measures.

Days ago, Qatar Airways announced that it would resume flights to the Syrian capital Damascus after nearly 13 years, starting with three weekly flights.

It hailed a “significant step in reconnecting the region”, about a month after rebels toppled Syria’s longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, capping more than a decade of civil war.

Last year, Qatar Airways posted a 39% jump in annual net profit to a record 6.1 billion Qatari riyals ($1.67 billion). Revenue grew by 6% to 81 billion riyals in the year ended March 31, the government-owned airline said.

It carried more than 40 million passengers and recorded a load factor of 83%.

Qatar Airways aviation sector X aviation hubs Qatar Airways Pakistan Qatar Airways offices QatarAirways Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories