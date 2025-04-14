AIRLINK 173.60 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.78%)
BOP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.39 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.66%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (4.44%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.9%)
MLCF 62.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
OGDC 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.08%)
PACE 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
PAEL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.06%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.94%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SEARL 96.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.66%)
SSGC 41.89 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (6%)
SYM 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.67%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 10.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.57%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
BR100 12,438 Increased By 133.4 (1.08%)
BR30 37,883 Increased By 467.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 14 Apr, 2025 04:20pm

After maintaining an upward trajectory for three consecutive days, gold prices decreased in Pakistan on Monday. In the local market, gold price per tola declined by Rs1,800 to reach Rs338,800.

Likewise, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs290,466 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached a fresh record at Rs340,600 after a single-day rise of Rs1,800.

The international rate of gold also decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,218 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $18 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,234 per tola.

Gold gold rates gold rate Gold prices today gold rates today Gold Prices in Pakistan Today

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points up

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

Dubai retains top spot as World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil rises on rebound in China’s imports, but trade war concerns persist

Read more stories