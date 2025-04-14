Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

After maintaining an upward trajectory for three consecutive days, gold prices decreased in Pakistan on Monday. In the local market, gold price per tola declined by Rs1,800 to reach Rs338,800.

Likewise, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs290,466 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached a fresh record at Rs340,600 after a single-day rise of Rs1,800.

The international rate of gold also decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,218 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $18 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,234 per tola.