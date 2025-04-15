AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 Increased By 33.6 (0.27%)
BR30 38,008 Increased By 88.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025
KSE-100 adds further 385 points as buying continues

BR Web Desk Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 06:27pm
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its buying spree on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing the day higher by 385 points.

The KSE-100 started the day positive, hitting an intra-day high of 117,362.23, a gain of 900 points against the previous close.

At close, followed by some selling in the second half, the benchmark index settled at 116,775.50, a gain of 385.47 points or 0.33%.

“The positive momentum was supported by stability in global markets and the onset of the corporate results season, prompting investors to take fresh positions,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in a post-market report.

Gains were largely driven by key index movers including ENGROH, LUCK, OGDC, TRG, and PSO, which collectively added 325 points to the index, it added.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad disclosed on Monday that Pakistan received a record-high $4.1 billion in workers’ remittances in March 2025.

On Monday, the PSX closed on a positive note, buoyed by better-than-expected remittances and improved sentiment in global markets. The KSE-100 gained 1,536.70 points, or 1.34%, closing at 116,390.04 points on Monday.

Internationally, Asia shares edged slightly higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in auto companies after US President Donald Trump suggested he might grant exemptions on auto-related levies already in place.

US Treasury bonds steadied having staged a recovery overnight following last week’s historic selloff, while the dollar continued to fall out of favour with investors.

Trump said on Monday he was considering a modification to the 25% tariffs imposed on foreign auto and auto parts imports from Mexico, Canada and other places.

That followed Friday’s move to exempt smartphones, computers and some other electronics from Trump’s “reciprocal” U.S. tariffs. But his administration later stepped up probes into imports of semiconductors after Trump said on Sunday he would be announcing their tariff rate over the next week.

Investors took whatever good news they could get after last week’s heavy selling across markets and pushed shares slightly higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee saw slight improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the currency settled at 280.57, a gain of Re0.03 against the US dollar.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 479.46 million from 484.55 million recorded in the previous close.

The value of shares increased to Rs30.45 billion from Rs27.43 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 32.09 million shares, followed by TRG Pak Ltd with 21.51 million shares, and B.O.Punjab with 20.78 million shares.

Shares of 447 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 219 registered an increase, 174 recorded a fall, while 54 remained unchanged.

