Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

  • Frequent changes in UAE visa policies attributed to the decline
Ali Ahmed Published 15 Apr, 2025 03:51pm

Pakistan’s overseas workforce trends are shifting, as the country saw a steep decline in worker emigration to the UAE in the first quarter of 2025 — a development attributed to changes in Emirati visa policies, according to a report.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has become a prime hub for Pakistani workers during the said period, said JS Global, a brokerage house, in its report on Tuesday.

“Workers’ emigration to the UAE dropped sharply during 1QCY25, largely due to frequent changes in visa procedures and policies, this slowed manpower exports to all UAE states.

“In contrast, Saudi Arabia has seen a sharp rise, accounting for 70% of total emigration in 1QCY25,” the report said, citing data from Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment.

As per the report, UAE’s share has fallen to just 4%, a significant drop from its historical average of 35%, indicating a shift in emigration trends.

Remittances from UAE to cross $7bn, says Pakistan’s envoy

UAE is among Pakistan’s largest trading partners and one of its top sources of remittances, which is vital for the cash-strapped country.

Although authorities on both sides have said there was no ban on UAE visas to Pakistanis, multiple reports in recent months have emerged indicating increased scrutiny and a rise in visa rejections by the UAE authorities for Pakistanis.

However, in a positive development, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi last week said that Pakistanis can now avail of five-year visas following the resolution of “existing issues”.

“If Pakistan secures relaxed emigration processes from the UAE, given its historically significant share in annual manpower exports, remittance inflows could see a substantial boost,” said JS Global.

“Combined with a strengthened framework to curb unofficial channels and sustained inflows from both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, remittances from these two countries could potentially contribute over 50% of Pakistan’s total remittance inflows going forward,” the report added.

Pakistan receives record $4.1bn in remittances in March, says SBP governor

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $4.1 billion in March 2025, crossing the $4-billion mark for the first time, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Monday.

Remittances increased by 37% year over year, compared to $2.95 billion recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, remittances were up 30%, compared to $3.12 billion in February.

Emigration remittance inflows Pakistan and UAE Pakistan UAE trade UAE visa policy WORKER EMIGRATION

