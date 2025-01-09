AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-09

Dubai Islamic Bank partners with Nestle Professional

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:53am

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited has partnered with Nestle Professional to offer customers a selection of hot beverages at its Wajaha- Priority Banking Lounge.

This new offering is part of Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to enrich the Wajaha Priority Lounge experience, combining leisure with premium banking services to better serve its valued clientele.

This collaboration enables visitors to enjoy hot beverage of their choice, be it Nescafé or traditional Nestea Cardamom, Karak & Kashmiri chai creating a more pleasant and relaxing experience. Dubai Islamic Bank currently operates 12 Wajaha-Priority Banking Lounge across various cities, enhancing convenience and comfort for its valued clientele.

The announcement was made during a MoU signing ceremony, attended by representatives of both organizations. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to improving customer experience and fostering meaningful connections.

Junaid Ahmed, CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan said that Dubai Islamic Bank is proud to set a benchmark for customer service through its Wajaha-Priority Banking Lounges.

On this development, Jason Avancena, Chief Executive Officer, Nestle Pakistan said that this partnership aligns with our mission to enhance everyday moments for people.

