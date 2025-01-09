AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

Senate panel takes notice of absence of minister in meeting

Naveed Butt Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis expressed indignation and serious concern over absence of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain in the meeting.

The committee met with Senator Zeeshan Khanzada in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday. The committee discussed the issues relating to the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

In the meeting of the standing committee, the EOBI officials said that all the institutions where five or more employees are working, their registration is mandatory.

The EOBI officials briefed the standing committee regarding the organisation’s working procedures, performance, allocated budget, registered employees and funds of the organisation. On which the members of the standing committee also raised questions and gave suggestions for further improvement in the performance of the institution.

The standing committee was also apprised of the visa issues faced by Pakistanis in the UAE.

Representatives of the promoters told the committee that the UAE has imposed an undeclared visa ban for Pakistanis for a year, due to which the number of Pakistanis visiting the UAE has significantly decreased.

They said that this issue needs to be raised at a higher level so that this issue is resolved as soon as possible.

Chairman Committee Senator Zeeshan Khanzada highlighted the problems faced by Pakistani workers in the UAE and said that the problems of Pakistani workers in UAE should also be resolved on priority basis.

The chairman and members of the committee directed that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis should look into the issue of Pakistanis and to resolve it on a priority basis.

The standing committee recommended that the problems of overseas Pakistanis should be addressed seriously and protection of their rights should be ensured.

The meeting was attended by Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Rana Mehmoodul Hasan, Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro, and Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, besides, the officials of the relevant institutions.

