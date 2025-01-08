AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-08

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Naveed Siddiqui | Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad | Nuzhat Nazar Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet expansion is imminent… such is the consensus amongst senior PML-N leadership with Senator Irfan Siddiqui maintaining on a private channel that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has already approved the names of the new members.

Other PML-N leaders told Business Recorder that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is still awaiting approval from Nawaz Sharif on the expansion of the federal cabinet.

Well-placed sources told Business Recorder that the decision to expand the Cabinet is not opposed by the stakeholders as it is designed to strengthen the politics of the ruling elite in their constituencies.

PM Shehbaz allocates additional portfolios to five federal ministers

The number of new cabinet members, ministers and advisers, under consideration is reportedly 9 or 10 – an addition that is premised on the need to accommodate demands of increasingly recalcitrant coalition partners, those not part of the coalition but the government can engage with like the JUI-F and to allow those ministers currently managing more than one portfolio to relinquish one to focus more on the other.

A senior PML-N leader, who declined to be named, told the BR that several PML-N lawmakers including those who previously left PTI to join PML-N are advocating for ministerial positions.

Key lawmakers and party leaders who are looking for ministerial position include Hanif Abbasi, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Barrister Daniyal, Talal Chaudhry, Malik Sohail Khan Kamrial and PTI defectors Aurangzeb Khan Ghichi and Alamzeb Khan.

The list does not include Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a significant ally in the ruling coalition, as the party has chosen not to accept any cabinet position, despite Prime Minister Sharif’s requests. A senior PPP official, who preferred to remain anonymous, asserted that the party’s stance remains unchanged, and emphasized that the government should prioritize providing relief to the public rather than expanding the cabinet, which is deemed unnecessary at this time given the prevailing economic difficulties.

He added that the party has consistently supported the government in legislative matters and other issues of national importance. “If we join the cabinet, we will lose the ability to critique the government,” stated a senior PPP leader.

In a visible divergence from the government’s policies Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has repeatedly criticised the government for continuing its curbs on social media and slowing down the internet through an increasingly controversial firewall. And the party’s complaints against not being allowed any space in Punjab in spite of a reported deal to allow the party to appoint focal persons in key districts in south Punjab. Shazia Marri, a long term PPP loyalist, recently lambasted the government for not calling a Council of Common Interest meeting and has expressed annoyance at not being taken on board before taking key decisions.

An anecdotal survey carried out by the BR team revealed that any cabinet expansion is not likely to be supported by the general public operating in the private sector labouring under wages that have not been raised for the past four to five years while inflation continues even though its rate has come down.

In response to a query about a cabinet expansion that would compromise the government’s austerity measures, a senior PML-N leader dismissed the assertion, stating that the majority of ministers and advisors do not receive salaries.

He further noted that cabinet ministers are utilizing only official vehicles with restricted fuel allowances. While confirming that approximately 10 to 12 federal and state ministers, along with advisors, will be incorporated into the cabinet he added that any expansion would be based on performance, as suggested by the Prime Minister.

Reports suggest that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb advised the Prime Minister against expanding the cabinet, citing concerns that it could undermine the government’s austerity measures.

Aurangzeb reportedly recommended that in the event that the cabinet expansion is a done deal that advisers instead of federal ministers be appointed as there is currently only one adviser in the cabinet and four are allowed as per the constitution.

Another senior PML-N leader argued that the government’s performance and governance have been negatively impacted due to the limited number of ministers handling multiple portfolios.

When questioned about the anticipated cabinet expansion, he stated that no specific timeline could be provided, as it could occur at any moment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Nawaz Sharif Federal Cabinet PMLN Irfan Siddiqui cabinet members PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

PTI demands ‘unrestricted access’ to Imran Khan for meaningful talks with govt

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Read more stories