AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz allocates additional portfolios to five federal ministers

BR Web Desk Published April 3, 2024 Updated April 3, 2024 04:59pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif allocated additional portfolios to five federal ministers, a Cabinet Division notification stated on Wednesday.

Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan was given the additional portfolio of Communication.

Chaudhary Salik Hussain, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, was allocated the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Here is PM Shehbaz’s cabinet: ministers and their portfolios

Similarly, Rana Tanveer Hussain, who is Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, will also lead the portfolio of National Food Security and Research.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudry was given Inter Provincial Coordination and Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Petroleum, was allocated the additional porfolio of Water Resources.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to allocate to additional portfolios (business of the Government) to the federal ministers,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also appointed three coordinators; Romina Khurshid Alam for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Shabbir Ahmed Usmani for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, while the portfolio of Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan was not mentioned.

Federal Cabinet cabinet division PM Shehbaz Sharif additional portfolios allocated

Comments

200 characters
Maqbool Apr 03, 2024 05:13pm
Time to downsize the number of Ministries, starting from federal duplication after the 18th amendment.Presently we have one in the provinces and a duplicate Ministry in Islamabad to gift Ministries to
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM Shehbaz allocates additional portfolios to five federal ministers

Cement, steel sectors push KSE-100 to record high after 870-point gain

Rupee sees minor loss against US dollar

IHC judges’ accusations: SC adjourns suo motu hearing

Brent oil futures rise towards $90 as supply risks intensify

PRL, Air Link withdraw intention to buy 77.42% shares, control of Shell Pakistan

Govt’s petroleum development levy target for FY24 likely to be surpassed: JS Global

President Zardari lauds exemplary role of armed forces in safeguarding sovereignty of country

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills nine; 50 missing

Read more stories