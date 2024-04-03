PM Shehbaz allocates additional portfolios to five federal ministers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif allocated additional portfolios to five federal ministers, a Cabinet Division notification stated on Wednesday.

Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan was given the additional portfolio of Communication.

Chaudhary Salik Hussain, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, was allocated the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Similarly, Rana Tanveer Hussain, who is Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, will also lead the portfolio of National Food Security and Research.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudry was given Inter Provincial Coordination and Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Petroleum, was allocated the additional porfolio of Water Resources.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to allocate to additional portfolios (business of the Government) to the federal ministers,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also appointed three coordinators; Romina Khurshid Alam for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Shabbir Ahmed Usmani for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, while the portfolio of Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan was not mentioned.