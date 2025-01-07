AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-07

Aurangzeb spells out challenges of rapid population growth

Press Release Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Population Council led by President Dr Rana Hajjeh called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

The meeting, also attended by Dr Zeba Sathar, country director of the Population Council, and senior officers from the Ministry of Finance, focused on the critical issues surrounding population growth, demographic change, and their implications for Pakistan’s development and economic growth.

During the meeting, Minister Aurangzeb emphasised the significant challenges posed by rapid population growth, particularly in the context of the country’s development goals. He stressed the need for a sustained, long-term, and evidence-based approach to understanding and addressing population dynamics. He called for integrating these dynamics into planning across key sectors such as health, education, employment, urbanisation, and the environment, as a means to unlock the full potential for socio-economic development.

Dr Hajjeh and Dr Sathar provided insights into the Population Council’s ongoing research and initiatives aimed at addressing these issues. The delegation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in crafting comprehensive, data-driven policies to ensure the country’s demographic transition aligns with sustainable development.

The meeting marks a significant step in fostering collaboration between the Population Council and the Ministry of Finance in tackling the challenges of population growth and its impact on Pakistan’s future.

Muhammad Aurangzeb Dr Rana Hajjeh

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb spells out challenges of rapid population growth

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Read more stories