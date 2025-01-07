Two police officers martyred in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR: Two police officers were martyred in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district.

Police officials said the incident occurred in Khairo Khel Paka area near Jabukhel within the jurisdiction of Ghazni Khel police station, where terrorists opened fire on the officers.

The martyred officers, Hikmatullah and Khan Bahadur, were on duty at the time of the attack.

“The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Tajazai for post-mortem examination,” the officials said, adding that a heavy contingent of law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, launching a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident and paid tribute to the martyred officers. He also expressed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

Mohsin Naqvi stated, “We salute the sacrifice of our martyred officers and stand with their families during this difficult time.

