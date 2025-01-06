NA body expresses displeasure over ‘heavy fines’ on unregistered vehicles

The National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on Interior on Monday expressed displeasure over imposition of heavy fees and fines on unregistered vehicles, an official release read.

The committee directed the Ministry of Interior to ensure not only the cancellation of Notification No.5 (12)-Law/2021 1-Vol-11.1721 dated 2nd August 2024 but also the refund of collected amounts to the public in line with the committee’s previous recommendations,“ it added.

The NA body also recommended a one-time relaxation for new registrations and a token late fee for three months.

It directed the ministry to consult with relevant department and stakeholders to revisit the increased slabs and formulate a standardised registration fee structure.

The 8th meeting of the Standing Committee on Interior was held on Monday under the Chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA/Chairman at Parliament House, Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) director general was directed to brief the committee on the government’s current policy and strategies for addressing human trafficking cases in the country.

The chair directed the DG FIA to prepare and present a legislative draft for stricter punishments for agents involved in human trafficking and to fix responsibility on the FIA officials and officers found complicit in such cases.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also ordered strict actions against those involved in human trafficking.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with relevant countries to expedite the repatriation of Pakistani nationals involved in human trafficking abroad.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review measures taken against human traffickers on Monday.

Displeasure over hiring of international firms

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman briefed the committee on a question moved by Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, MNA, and provided an update on the Master Plan of Islamabad.

“The Committee expressed displeasure over the hiring of international firms, considering it a waste of taxpayers’ money,” the statement read.

The chair emphasised that the Ministry of Interior should engage local professional experts, town planners, and reputable firms for the timely finalization of the Master Plan of Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Mohammad Jamal Ahsan Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, Muhammad Arshad Sahi, Jamshaid Ahmed, Syed Rafiullah, Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol, Abdul Qadir Patel, Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan, Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, Zartaj Gul, and Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, MNAs.

Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Sofia Saeed Shah, MNAs/movers, the secretary and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior were also present in the meeting.