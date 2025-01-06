AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

PM orders repatriation of overseas Pakistanis involved in human trafficking

BR Web Desk Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 08:06pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with relevant countries to expedite the repatriation of Pakistani nationals involved in human trafficking abroad.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review measures taken against human traffickers.

The premier commended the efforts of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on actions taken against government officials involved in human trafficking.

“The initiation of disciplinary actions against government officers facilitating human traffickers is a positive step,” he said.

He urged that following disciplinary action, strict punitive measures be taken against the government officials involved in this heinous crime.

“Comprehensive legal action must be taken against all human trafficking networks in the country to make them an example,” the premier said.

PM Shehbaz emphasized immediate legal action for the confiscation of properties and assets of those involved in human trafficking.

The prosecution process against all individuals involved in this heinous trade should be made more effective, he added.

The prime minister instructed the Ministry of Law and Justice to appoint top-tier lawyers for prosecution after consulting with the relevant authorities.

Shehbaz directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Interior to launch an awareness campaign urging the public to use only legal channels for overseas employment.

“Technical training institutions that can provide certified professionals of international standards should be promoted,” he said.

The prime minister also called for improvement of the screening process for individuals travelling abroad at airports.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Maqam, and senior officials from relevant departments.

