AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.91%)
AIRLINK 219.40 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (1.7%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.91%)
CNERGY 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.45%)
DCL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.53%)
DFML 41.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
DGKC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (4.87%)
FCCL 37.26 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.53%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.58%)
HUBC 128.90 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.23%)
KEL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
KOSM 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.31%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 223.40 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.04%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.49%)
PIBTL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.47%)
PPL 195.68 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (2.17%)
PRL 39.92 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.55%)
PTC 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.22%)
SEARL 105.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.83%)
TELE 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.23%)
TOMCL 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
TREET 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.85%)
TRG 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.06%)
UNITY 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.43%)
BR100 12,175 Increased By 187.5 (1.56%)
BR30 37,980 Increased By 801.8 (2.16%)
KSE100 113,226 Increased By 1874.7 (1.68%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 523.7 (1.49%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

ITP tackles over 800,000 traffic violations

APP Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 07:32am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took action against over 800,000 vehicles and motorcycles for traffic violations during the year of 2024, an ITP spokesperson said on Sunday.

He told APP that legal actions were initiated against 1,019 individuals for severe violations of traffic laws.

He added that 300 individuals were issued legal notices after the suspension of driving licenses and route permits for transport vehicles.

The spokesperson mentioned that over 10,000 vehicles and more than 40,000 motorcycles were impounded for serious violations at various police stations.

Additionally, fines were imposed on 100,000 vehicles for illegal parking, 64,000 for using fancy number plates, and over 17,000 for having tinted windows.

The ITP also issued tickets for traffic violations, including 56,000 for motorcyclists without helmets, 16,000 for overloading, and over 25,000 for lane violations.

In 2024, the ITP issued 64,395 internationally recognized driving licenses, renewed 62,876 licenses, and provided over 112,000 learner permits to citizens seeking driving licenses.

The spokesperson further shared that during the year, the ITP managed over 7,000 events, including the SCO Summit and the arrival of national and international delegations, ensuring smooth traffic flow and public safety.

The spokesperson also noted that 30 ITP officers were injured while performing their duties throughout the year.

Moreover, over 600,000 citizens received road safety and traffic law awareness, and 893 workshops on traffic laws were organized.

The ITP also introduced several citizen-friendly initiatives, including “Facilitation and Education on Wheels” and the establishment of a Highway One Night Patrol Unit.

To ensure a well-maintained traffic system in the federal capital, the ITP activated a Traffic Response Unit and established six dedicated traffic counters at Police Khidmat Markaz.

Online services, such as license renewals, and doorstep assistance for citizens over 70 years of age, were also provided.

vehicles Islamabad Traffic Police traffic violations ITP traffic laws

Comments

200 characters

ITP tackles over 800,000 traffic violations

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Kurram district: parties develop consensus on peace deal

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

Read more stories