Quetta PA: Re-polling for PB-45 in 15 stations today

APP Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

QUETTA: Re-polling in 15 polling stations of Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-45 Quetta-VIII will be held today.

According to the Provincial Election Commission of Balochistan, all necessary arrangements have been completed to conduct re-polling in 15 polling stations. It is to mentioning that previously, Haji Ali Madad Jattak of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party had won this seat.

In the upcoming re-polling in PB-45, a tough contest is expected between Ali Madad Jattak of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Mir Usman Pirkani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, Majid Khan Achakzai of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, and Nasrullah Zayrai of Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party.

PB-9 Kohlo: SC dismisses re-polling order

The district administration and the Election Commission have completed all arrangements, and strict security measures have been put in place for the re-polling.

