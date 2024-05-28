PB-9 Kohlo: SC dismisses re-polling order

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dismissed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order to hold re-polling in four polling stations of PB-9 Kohlo, Balochistan.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, on Monday, heard a petition against the ECP’s order to conduct polls in four polling stations of PB-9 Kohlo.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nawab Chengez Mari had filed a petition against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Naseebullah Khan Mari and others. He has also challenged the ECP’s order to hold elections in four polling stations.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, representing the petitioner, contended that the decision of the ECP to hold elections in four polling stations not only violates Sections 9, 109, 154, and 156 of the Election Act, 2017, but it is also against Article 225 of the Constitution.

He said due to the law and order situation, the elections for National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats in four polling stations of the constituency could not be held on February 8, 2024, while no vote was polled in three polling stations of PB-9.

He said the ECP on February 16 ordered for polling in seven polling stations of constituency. He informed that after re-poll in seven polling stations, the PPP candidate Naseebullah Marri filed an application for recounting of votes, which is still pending before the ECP.

Zafar also told that out of seven polling stations, in three polling stations, the voting percentage was 50, while in four stations it was from 75 to 90 percent for both National Assembly seat NA-253 and Balochistan Provincial Assembly seat PB-9. However, the ECP stated that for the provincial assembly seat the polling percentage was unnatural.

He said the Commission said as 75 to 90 were polled in four polling stations of PB-9; therefore, ordered to hold re-polling in four stations and ignored the application of Naseebullah for recounting. He said that there is nothing on the record, which shows illegality or unlawful act committed.

The bench, after hearing the arguments and examining the record, dismissed the ECP’s order.

