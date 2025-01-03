AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
World

French FM arrives in Syria, German counterpart to follow

AFP Published 03 Jan, 2025 02:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DAMASCUS: France’s foreign minister arrived in Damascus on Friday to meet Syria’s new leader, kicking off the highest-level visit so far by a major Western power.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will be joined by his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, according to Berlin.

They will jointly hold talks on behalf of the European Union with new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, head of the coalition of rebels that ousted Syria’s longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in early December.

“Together, France and Germany stand alongside the Syrian people, in all their diversity,” Barrot said in a post on X, adding France and Germany wanted to promote a “peaceful transition”.

In a statement, Baerbock said Germany wanted to help Syria become a “safe home” for all its people, and a “functioning state, with full control over its territory”.

Israel confirms Syria raid on Iran-funded missile factory in September

The two ministers also plan to visit the Saydnaya prison, not far from the capital.

Saydnaya was the site of extrajudicial executions, torture and forced disappearances, and epitomised the atrocities committed against Assad’s opponents.

Since his ouster, a bevy of foreign envoys have travelled to Damascus to meet with the country’s new leaders.

France and Germany had both already sent lower-level delegations last month.

