AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel confirms Syria raid on Iran-funded missile factory in September

AFP Published January 2, 2025

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that dozens of its troops were flown into Syria in September to destroy an underground missile factory funded by Iran.

The military, which rarely comments on its activities inside Syria, said in a statement that the September 8 raid involved more than 100 Israeli commando soldiers who dismantled the facility in the Masyaf area near the Mediterranean coast.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported at the time that 27 people were killed in the raid. The Israeli military did not disclose any casualty figure.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since a civil war broke out there in 2011, mainly on Iranian-linked targets.

In a statement on Thursday, the military said the underground Masyaf compound “included advanced assembly lines designed to manufacture precision-guided missiles and long-range rockets” for Lebanon’s Hezbollah “and other Iranian terror proxies in the region”.

Israel army says struck Iran’s missile manufacturing facilities

Troops were flown in on helicopters, “with fire and intelligence-gathering support from aircraft, fighter jets and naval vessels”, it said.

Military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told journalists in an online briefing that “this precision-guided missile factory was dug in the side of a mountain underground in the area of Masyaf.”

“Most components in fact were sourced from Iran for precision-guided missiles and surface-to-surface missiles,” he said.

The facility had the capacity to manufacture hundreds of missile annually, Shoshani said.

The Observatory said the facility was created and supervised by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Tehran at the time condemned the raid as a “criminal attack”.

The military statement said critical machinery and documents found at the factory were brought to Israel for further investigation.

“The soldiers destroyed the compound and safely returned to Israeli territory,” it said.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory, told AFP after the raid that intense air strike preceded the raid, destroying a separate “scientific research centre” in Masyaf used for weapons development, where Iranian experts worked.

Syria, until last month under Iran-backed president Bashar al-Assad, has sought to stay out of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which began with the Palestinian group’s October 7, 2023 attack and has drawn in Tehran-aligned groups in the region.

Since rebels toppled Assad on December 8, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian military facilities in what it says is a bid to prevent them from falling into hostile hands.

In a move widely condemned internationally, Israel also sent troops into a UN-patrolled buffer zone in the Golan Heights and beyond, describing it as a defensive and temporary measure.

Syria Bashar al Assad Palestinians Israeli military Israel and Hamas Israel and Hezbollah

Comments

200 characters

Israel confirms Syria raid on Iran-funded missile factory in September

Submarine cable fault near Qatar may affect Pakistan internet users: PTA

Turkish group bids below minimum fee for Islamabad Airport operations

May 9 riots: 19 convicts granted pardon, says ISPR

Second round of talks: PTI seeks time to consult Imran Khan on ‘list of demands’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $143mn, now stand at $11.71bn

Volatility seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes nearly flat

First session of 2025: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Veon Group invests $15mn in Mobilink Bank to fuel growth, tech advancement

Efforts underway to make nuclear Pakistan an economic power: Dar

FO expresses concern over Indian extraterritorial killings in Pakistan

Read more stories