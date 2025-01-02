Governor welcomes talks between govt and PTI

LAHORE: Terming the talks between the government and PTI as need of the hour, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that all the political parties must show responsibility.

While addressing a gathering of the PPP workers, the governor asked the PPP workers to strengthen the hands of the son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and the grandson of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, to make him the Prime Minister of the country in next elections.

Only Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can steer the country out of problems, he said, adding: “Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto raised his voice for the rights of farmers and laborers and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto came to the country in difficult circumstances.”

The governor said that on the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of "Pakistan Khapay" and saved the country from anarchy at that critical moment. He said that People's Party believes in politics of service and always work for the welfare of the people.

He said that solution to the problems faced by Pakistan lies only in the hands of Bilawal Bhutto, the heir of the martyrs. He said that even today if the country's system is running; it is due to the Pakistan People's Party. He said that when the government was stuck on the 26th amendment, Bilawal Bhutto took the initiative and things were resolved.

Moreover, the governor congratulated the nation at the start of the year 2025 and expressed the hope that this year would prove to be a year of development, stability and peace for the country.

He said that at the beginning of the New Year, we have to renew our resolve to take the country to the place it was created for. “We pray to Allah that in the New Year, terrorism will be eradicated from the country. He paid tributes to the martyrs of security forces who laid down their lives for the country.

He also prayed for the Palestinian and Kashmiri people that their sufferings would be reduced and they would be blessed with freedom.

