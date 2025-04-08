AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-08

SHC suspends IRSA’s water availability certificate

NNI Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:40am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday suspended the water availability certificate for canals issued by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

The high court was hearing a petition filed by Senator Zameer Ghumro, challenging constitution of the IRSA and issuance of the water availability certificate for canals.

Federal government requested time from the court to submit its reply. The high court summoned a detailed reply from the government on April 18.

IAC approves water availability for April only

Petitioner said the federal member from Sindh is not being nominated in the IRSA.

The constitution of the river authority has been illegal. After its illegal constitution all decisions of the authority are unlawful, petitioner said.

The water availability certificate was issued on January 24, for construction of Thal Canal phase II and Cholistan Canal.

Advocate General Sindh said the construction work of the canals should be stopped after the court’s restraining order.

Despite Sindh’s strong opposition, the IRSA had greenlighted water supply to the Cholistan Canal System project and issued a water availability certificate to the Punjab government for the project.

The authority’s Sindh member penned a note of dissent expressing disagreement over the approval.

Almost all political and religious parties, nationalist groups and civil society organisations have staged widespread rallies across Sindh against the controversial canal project.

SHC irsa Sindh High Court water crisis Indus River System Authority IRSA water availability certificate

Comments

200 characters

SHC suspends IRSA’s water availability certificate

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Electricity tariff cut: APTMA seeks clarification

ECO SG due today

Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum begins today

Poor performance of 3 Discos earns PD’s ire

Foreign assets immune from taxes: ATIR

March OMC sales up 5pc on price cuts MoM

Read more stories