Pakistan Print 2024-12-31

Govt-opposition talks to resume on Thursday

Naveed Butt Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called for the second meeting of the government and opposition negotiation committees on Thursday (Jan 2).

A notification has been issued confirming the second round of negotiations, which will take place at 11:30am.

The meeting will be held in the Constitution Room of the Parliament House, as per the notification.

NA Speaker Sadiq will preside over the meeting. Earlier, the first session of talks between the government and opposition negotiation committees, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sadiq, lasted for around two hours and concluded on a positive note as both sides vowed to continue the talks.

Both sides expressed goodwill and termed the meeting a significant “step forward.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

