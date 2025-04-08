AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 36,508 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 114,909 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,541 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-08

Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum begins today

Wasim Iqbal Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 08:54am

ISLAMABAD: The two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF-25) is set to begin here today (Tuesday) with domestic and international delegates in attendance.

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Monday announced that the forum commencing today is aimed at highlighting the investment potential in Pakistan’s mineral resource and expected around 300 participates from different countries including Turkiye, China, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, the US, Denmark, Finland, Kenya and the UK is expected at the forum.

Addressing a news conference along with OGDCL Managing Director Ahmed Hayat Lak, the minister said that a harmonised framework will be unveiled at the investment forum to attract investment in the mining sector, emphasising that this has been prepared after due consultations. He said this framework enjoys the support of all provincial governments.

Pakistan invites US collaboration in energy, mining sectors: Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir will both attend the forum and address the gathering.

Ali Pervaiz said that MoUs and agreements including skill development in the mining sector will also be signed during the investment forum.

The minister for petroleum said the Minerals Investment Forum will envisage technical sessions as well as exhibition showcasing technological solutions.

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

In his remarks, the managing director OGDCL said response to the investment forum is overwhelming. He said Pakistan has emerged as a serious destination for mineral sector. He said this investment forum will be made a regular annual forum from now onwards.

Responding to a question, Lak said the first phase of Reko Diq project will be completed by 2028, bringing in the revenue stream. The second phase of Reko Diq will be completed by 2034.

The forum will feature important sessions on investment opportunities in major mineral projects, including the Reko Diq mine, and discussions on the government’s policies aimed at boosting the mineral sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGDCL REKO DIQ investments Reko Diq project mining sector Ali Pervaiz Malik Minister for Petroleum Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum mineral projects PMIF 25

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum begins today

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Electricity tariff cut: APTMA seeks clarification

ECO SG due today

Poor performance of 3 Discos earns PD’s ire

Foreign assets immune from taxes: ATIR

SHC suspends IRSA’s water availability certificate

March OMC sales up 5pc on price cuts MoM

Read more stories