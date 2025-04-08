Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum begins today

ISLAMABAD: The two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF-25) is set to begin here today (Tuesday) with domestic and international delegates in attendance.

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Monday announced that the forum commencing today is aimed at highlighting the investment potential in Pakistan’s mineral resource and expected around 300 participates from different countries including Turkiye, China, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, the US, Denmark, Finland, Kenya and the UK is expected at the forum.

Addressing a news conference along with OGDCL Managing Director Ahmed Hayat Lak, the minister said that a harmonised framework will be unveiled at the investment forum to attract investment in the mining sector, emphasising that this has been prepared after due consultations. He said this framework enjoys the support of all provincial governments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir will both attend the forum and address the gathering.

Ali Pervaiz said that MoUs and agreements including skill development in the mining sector will also be signed during the investment forum.

The minister for petroleum said the Minerals Investment Forum will envisage technical sessions as well as exhibition showcasing technological solutions.

In his remarks, the managing director OGDCL said response to the investment forum is overwhelming. He said Pakistan has emerged as a serious destination for mineral sector. He said this investment forum will be made a regular annual forum from now onwards.

Responding to a question, Lak said the first phase of Reko Diq project will be completed by 2028, bringing in the revenue stream. The second phase of Reko Diq will be completed by 2034.

The forum will feature important sessions on investment opportunities in major mineral projects, including the Reko Diq mine, and discussions on the government’s policies aimed at boosting the mineral sector.

