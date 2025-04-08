AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 36,508 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 114,909 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,541 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-08

ECO SG due today

Recorder Report Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Dr Asad Majeed Khan will pay an official visit to Pakistan from April 8-10, 2025.

During the visit, the secretary-general will call on the president, prime minister, deputy prime minister/foreign minister, and other federal ministers.

ECO SG meets PM

In the meetings, the SG will present ECO’s initiatives and his reform agenda aimed at revitalising the organization and strengthening ECO’s relations with member states as well as Pakistan to expand regional cooperation and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Dr Asad Majeed Khan Economic Cooperation Organization ECO SG ECO Secretary General

Comments

200 characters

ECO SG due today

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Electricity tariff cut: APTMA seeks clarification

Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum begins today

Poor performance of 3 Discos earns PD’s ire

Foreign assets immune from taxes: ATIR

SHC suspends IRSA’s water availability certificate

March OMC sales up 5pc on price cuts MoM

Read more stories