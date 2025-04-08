ECO SG due today

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Dr Asad Majeed Khan will pay an official visit to Pakistan from April 8-10, 2025.

During the visit, the secretary-general will call on the president, prime minister, deputy prime minister/foreign minister, and other federal ministers.

ECO SG meets PM

In the meetings, the SG will present ECO’s initiatives and his reform agenda aimed at revitalising the organization and strengthening ECO’s relations with member states as well as Pakistan to expand regional cooperation and development.

