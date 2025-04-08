Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved a technical supplementary grant (TSG) amounting to Rs23.434 billion (Rs23.20 billion being the provincial share and Rs622.36 million being the federal share) for the Federal Directorate of Immunisation to support the immunisation of over eight million children under two years of age against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases.

This initiative is part of Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to public health. The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, federal ministers, including Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Ali Parvez Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Senior officials from various ministries and divisions were also present.

Call to protect every child from vaccine-preventable diseases

During the meeting, the ECC reviewed and approved several TSGs for ongoing projects and initiatives from different ministries and divisions.

The committee emphasised that, with the fourth quarter of the fiscal year underway, it would closely monitor and prioritise the allocation of future TSGs to ensure efficient utilisation of government resources.

The ECC approved a TSG of Rs9 billion for the Finance Division to address grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditures for the fiscal year 2024-25.

A TSG of Rs50 million was approved for the National Commission for Human Rights, based on a proposal moved by the Ministry of Human Rights.

A TSG of Rs1.06 billion was approved for the timely completion of the “Transformation to National Forensic Agency” project, ensuring it is completed by June 30, 2025.

The ECC granted Rs264.8 million in TSG for the maintenance and repair of government buildings, with funds allocated for buildings that have been shifted from the Pakistan Public Works Department (PAK-PWD) to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The CDA has been directed to ensure proper and optimal utilisation of these funds.

The ECC approved a TSG of Rs3.57 billion to support the establishment of a 1,000-bed academic medical centre, featuring centers of excellence, research, and education facilities, to be built by the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre Company in the capital.

The ECC considered and approved a proposal for a TSG of Rs54.5 billion to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the Danish Education Trust to provide high-quality higher education to under privileged students, ensuring academic excellence nationwide.

In conclusion, the ECC reiterated its commitment to advancing important public welfare projects, strengthening infrastructure, and supporting critical sectors including health, education, and forensic services. The committee expressed its focus on ensuring that these resources are utilised effectively for the benefit of the people of Pakistan.

