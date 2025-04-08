AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 36,508 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 114,909 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,541 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-08

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

Obaid Abrar Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 08:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved a technical supplementary grant (TSG) amounting to Rs23.434 billion (Rs23.20 billion being the provincial share and Rs622.36 million being the federal share) for the Federal Directorate of Immunisation to support the immunisation of over eight million children under two years of age against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases.

This initiative is part of Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to public health. The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, federal ministers, including Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Ali Parvez Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Senior officials from various ministries and divisions were also present.

Call to protect every child from vaccine-preventable diseases

During the meeting, the ECC reviewed and approved several TSGs for ongoing projects and initiatives from different ministries and divisions.

The committee emphasised that, with the fourth quarter of the fiscal year underway, it would closely monitor and prioritise the allocation of future TSGs to ensure efficient utilisation of government resources.

The ECC approved a TSG of Rs9 billion for the Finance Division to address grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditures for the fiscal year 2024-25.

A TSG of Rs50 million was approved for the National Commission for Human Rights, based on a proposal moved by the Ministry of Human Rights.

A TSG of Rs1.06 billion was approved for the timely completion of the “Transformation to National Forensic Agency” project, ensuring it is completed by June 30, 2025.

The ECC granted Rs264.8 million in TSG for the maintenance and repair of government buildings, with funds allocated for buildings that have been shifted from the Pakistan Public Works Department (PAK-PWD) to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The CDA has been directed to ensure proper and optimal utilisation of these funds.

The ECC approved a TSG of Rs3.57 billion to support the establishment of a 1,000-bed academic medical centre, featuring centers of excellence, research, and education facilities, to be built by the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre Company in the capital.

The ECC considered and approved a proposal for a TSG of Rs54.5 billion to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the Danish Education Trust to provide high-quality higher education to under privileged students, ensuring academic excellence nationwide.

In conclusion, the ECC reiterated its commitment to advancing important public welfare projects, strengthening infrastructure, and supporting critical sectors including health, education, and forensic services. The committee expressed its focus on ensuring that these resources are utilised effectively for the benefit of the people of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Children ECC Finance Division Public health vaccines health sector TSG Technical Supplementary Grant public welfare projects immunisation drive

Comments

200 characters

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Electricity tariff cut: APTMA seeks clarification

ECO SG due today

Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum begins today

Poor performance of 3 Discos earns PD’s ire

Foreign assets immune from taxes: ATIR

SHC suspends IRSA’s water availability certificate

March OMC sales up 5pc on price cuts MoM

Read more stories