Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has directed the concerned ministries to expedite implementation on decisions taken at a recent meeting between the federal government and Balochistan government’s representative in the last week of March in Quetta.

The federal government’s team led by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Balochistan government’s panel headed by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti have directed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the GoB to exchange information to strategise the expansion of oil marketing companies (OMCs) network in the province.

During discussion on OMCs spread across Balochistan, it was informed that OMCs do not have optimum presence in the province. In some cases, the entire districts are without a single fuel station. This augments the argument of fuel transport from Iran which is detrimental to the national economy.

The OGRA has relaxed some of the conditions and has also incentivized the procedure fro establishment of fuel stations. It says even more could be done, if required.

The meeting directed that OGRA and the GoB shall exchange information to strategise the whole issue. The GoB shall facilitate the approval process at the district level. The Petroleum Division will present the plan for approval.

On the issue of solarisation of agriculture tube-wells, the meeting was apprised that Prime Minister’s Solarization Project was approved at 70:30 sharing basis.

The GoB has released Rs12.9 billion, whereas, the federal government has released Rs14 billion. As per the cost sharing ratio an amount of Rs16.1 billion is pending which may be released immediately.

The remaining amount of Rs8.4 billion may also be released before April 30, 2025 since this initiative has a direct relevance with cropping season and water availability.

The meeting decided that the remaining amount of Rs16.1 billion shall be released by the Finance Division. In case any clarity or decision is required, the Steering Committee notified for the purpose shall take the appropriate decision.

It also discussed FBR and Customs manpower and IT funding support, as well as, capacity building. It was apprised that FBR figures indicate that 73 per cent of smuggling in Pakistan is through Balochistan.

However, the resources and personnel are not deployed in the same proportion in the province.

Officials are reluctant to come to Balochistan, permitted incentives are not provided and there is acute shortage of Customs staff on the Joint Check Posts that are being notified by the Ministry of Interior.

The warehouses are full because of the delay in auction process. There are pending liabilities against JCP that must be paid by Customs. An LPG testing laboratory in the middle of the city is a huge health and safety risk and it must be relocated to a safer place.

The meeting was apprised that FBR is working on a plan to deploy requisite staff at key positions. Pending liabilities of JCPs shall be cleared. Officials who perform well shall be given the permitted. It was decided that simplified procedure for auction shall be devised.

It was informed that nearly all the projects of federal PSDP get 10 per cent allocation on an average which results in cost and time overrun.

The provincial government was of the view that the projects going on since last 10 years should be provided ample allocation for their early completion.

The meeting decided that Planning Commission shall ensure that all such projects are given good allocations. The GoB shall identify these projects.

