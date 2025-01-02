PSX starts year with a bang

KARACHI: Despite some selling pressure after opening, Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday maintained its bullish trend on the first day of new year and closed on strong positive note with healthy gains on the back of investors’ strong interest coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,881.18 points or 1.63 percent and crossed 117,000 level to close at 117,008.08 points. The index hit 117,341.03 points intraday high and 114,719.89 points intraday low.

The daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 956.274 million shares as compared to 1,236.873 million shares traded on Tuesday. The daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 46.440 billion against previous session’s Rs 44.218 billion.

BRIndex100 increased by 207.6 points or 1.7 percent to close at 12,396.15 points with daily turnover of 835.901 million shares.

BRIndex30 soared by 1,957.56 points or 5.31 percent to close at 38,847.29 points with total daily trading volumes of 527.446 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained on the selling side and withdrew $1.198 million from the local equity market. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 174 billion to Rs 14.669 trillion. Out of total 462 active scrips, 258 closed in positive and 161 in negative while the value of 43 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 71.999 million shares however lost Rs 0.19 to close at Rs 7.66 followed by Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal that inched down by Rs 0.08 to close at Rs 9.30 with 62.831 million shares. Bank of Punjab gained Rs 0.15 to close at Rs 10.96 with 45.412 million shares.

Hallmark Company and Lucky Cement were the top gainers increasing by Rs 91.47 and Rs 87.17 respectively to close at Rs 1,006.17 and Rs 1,187.66 while Hoechst Pakistan and Pakistan Tobacco Company were the top losers declining by Rs 79.76 and Rs 54.76 respectively to close at Rs 2,720.24 and Rs 1,277.03.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the KSE-100 Index surged to a historic high of 117,008 points, reflecting a notable gain of 1,881 points, or 1.63 percent.

The market maintained an upward trajectory, supported by strong buying activity from local institutions.

Key contributors to the index’s rise included FFC, LUCK, HUBC, HMB, and MTL, which together added 936 points to the index.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 715.42 points or 3.46 percent to close at 21,409.21 points with total turnover of 17.484 million shares.

BR Cement Index surged by 619.22 points or 5.57 percent to close at 11,744.65 points with 99.369 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index added 502.99 points or 1.7 percent to close at 30,124.46 points with 66.472 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index soared by 386.52 points or 2.08 percent to close at 18,962.13 points with 33.902 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index gained 69.78 points or 0.54 percent to close at 13,075.34 points with 51.592 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 12.2 points or 0.21 percent to close at 5,868.50 points with 112.848 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed higher in the earnings season rally at PSX as investor eye cut in SBP key policy rate amid thin inflation, robust economic indicators and rupee stability after disbursements under IMF program.

He said surging exports, external account surplus and higher global crude oil prices played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX.

