FBR misses Dec revenue target

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has failed to achieve its monthly tax collection target of December 2024.

According to details, the tax department has collected Rs 1326 billion in December 2024 against the assigned target of Rs1373 billion in December 2024.

Overall, FBR has collected Rs5623 billion in six months (July-December) 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs6009 billion for this period.

Around Rs148bn shortfall: FBR likely to collect Rs1.225trn this month

The FBR has suffered massive shortfall in revenue collection of Rs 386 billion during first six months of 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs 6009 billion for this period.

