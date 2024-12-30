Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.43, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee decreased marginally against the US dollar as it lost Re0.05 or 0.2% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 278.47, against 278.42 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the Japanese yen traded around five-month lows on Monday against a US dollar underpinned by rising US yields as thin year-end liquidity kept most currencies in tight ranges.

The US dollar index measure against major rivals was flat at 107.98.

Rising US Treasury yields have been a tailwind for the US dollar, with the benchmark 10-year note hitting a more than seven-month high last week. The yield hovered close to that mark on Monday, at 4.625%.

For the month, the US dollar index is up 2.3%, bringing year-to-date gains to 6.6%.

It has gained in each of the last three months, helped by expectations President-elect Donald Trump’s policies of looser regulation, tax cuts, tariff hikes and tighter immigration will be both pro-growth and inflationary and keep US yields elevated.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped lower on Monday in thin holiday trade ahead of the year-end as traders awaited more economic data from China and the US later this week to assess growth in the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents to $74.11 a barrel by 0111 GMT while the more active March contract was at $73.73 a barrel, down 6 cents.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 8 cents to $70.52 a barrel.

