AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
AIRLINK 219.23 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (1.62%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.91%)
CNERGY 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.91%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.07%)
DGKC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 5.02 (5.07%)
FCCL 37.06 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.98%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
HUBC 128.89 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.02%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 45.87 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.01%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.40 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (1.49%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.35%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.25 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.46%)
PRL 39.79 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.22%)
PTC 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.22%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.3%)
TOMCL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
TRG 71.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.73%)
UNITY 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.43%)
BR100 12,165 Increased By 177.9 (1.48%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 860.5 (2.31%)
KSE100 113,306 Increased By 1954.3 (1.76%)
KSE30 35,597 Increased By 558.3 (1.59%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2024 10:22am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.43, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee decreased marginally against the US dollar as it lost Re0.05 or 0.2% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 278.47, against 278.42 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the Japanese yen traded around five-month lows on Monday against a US dollar underpinned by rising US yields as thin year-end liquidity kept most currencies in tight ranges.

The US dollar index measure against major rivals was flat at 107.98.

Rising US Treasury yields have been a tailwind for the US dollar, with the benchmark 10-year note hitting a more than seven-month high last week. The yield hovered close to that mark on Monday, at 4.625%.

For the month, the US dollar index is up 2.3%, bringing year-to-date gains to 6.6%.

It has gained in each of the last three months, helped by expectations President-elect Donald Trump’s policies of looser regulation, tax cuts, tariff hikes and tighter immigration will be both pro-growth and inflationary and keep US yields elevated.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped lower on Monday in thin holiday trade ahead of the year-end as traders awaited more economic data from China and the US later this week to assess growth in the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents to $74.11 a barrel by 0111 GMT while the more active March contract was at $73.73 a barrel, down 6 cents.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 8 cents to $70.52 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,900 points

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Read more stories