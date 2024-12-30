AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
AIRLINK 219.20 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.6%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.91%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.98%)
DCL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
DFML 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
DGKC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (4.87%)
FCCL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.09%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.04%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.71%)
HUMNL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 46.09 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.51%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.09%)
PAEL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.11%)
PIBTL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
PPL 195.49 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (2.07%)
PRL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.02%)
PTC 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.04%)
SEARL 105.15 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.79%)
TELE 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.76%)
TOMCL 35.57 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.74%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
TREET 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.65%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.92%)
UNITY 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.43%)
BR100 12,162 Increased By 175.1 (1.46%)
BR30 37,972 Increased By 793.5 (2.13%)
KSE100 113,417 Increased By 2066.2 (1.86%)
KSE30 35,618 Increased By 579.2 (1.65%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar reigns with the support of higher yields

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 07:57am

SINGAPORE: The Japanese yen traded around five-month lows on Monday against a dollar underpinned by rising U.S. yields as thin year-end liquidity kept most currencies in tight ranges.

The yen was changing hands at 157.71 with only the risk of Japanese intervention preventing another test of the 160 level last seen in July.

The dollar index measure against major rivals was flat at 107.98.

The euro stood at $1.0429 , not far from recent troughs and in a holding pattern in holiday trading. The currency is heading for a calendar-year drop of roughly 5.5% on the dollar.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields have been a tailwind for the dollar, with the benchmark 10-year note hitting a more than seven-month high last week. The yield hovered close to that mark on Monday, at 4.625%.

“Despite paid forecasters almost universally calling for a weaker U.S. dollar in 2024, the greenback looks set to close the year higher against all major currencies with the buck reigning supreme,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Australian online broker Pepperstone.

For the month, the dollar index is up 2.3%, bringing year-to-date gains to 6.6%.

It has gained in each of the last three months, helped by expectations President-elect Donald Trump’s policies of looser regulation, tax cuts, tariff hikes and tighter immigration will be both pro-growth and inflationary and keep U.S. yields elevated.

The dollar has gained 10 yen since Dec. 3, with much of the decline in the Japanese currency coming after the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 18 message of caution around future rate cuts.

That view has weighed heavily on the yen, which hit its weakest level since July 17 last week at 158.09 per dollar and has shed 10.6% so far this year.

It came off those lows on Friday after a summary of opinions from the Bank of Japan’s December policy meeting showed some policymakers gaining confidence in an imminent rate increase, while the Japanese central bank also cut its monthly bond purchases.

Still, Japanese yields remain notably low, and recent comments have sown doubts about the BOJ’s commitment to lift rates.

The BOJ held interest rates steady at 0.25% at this month’s meeting, and governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank was scrutinizing more data on next year’s wage momentum and clarity on the incoming U.S. administration’s economic policies.

A Reuters poll taken earlier this month showed the BOJ could raise rates to 0.50% by end-March, and interest rates markets are pricing in only a 42% chance of a rate rise in January .

Pepperstone’s Weston said dollar buyers continued to dominate trading in the dollar-yen pair.

Traders are on watch for any potential intervention by Japanese officials to shore up the currency if it continues to weaken, as they have done multiple times this year.

Sterling edges up in holiday trading

Japan Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato on Friday reiterated concerns over a sliding yen, repeating his warning to take action against excessive currency moves.

“It rarely sits well buying into any market pushing new run highs, but in my view, any upside break of 158.00 is good for chasing - although yen shorts do run the increasing risk of credible MOF yen jawboning and possible intervention,” Weston wrote in a note to clients.

Barring the yen, currency moves in major markets were tepid last week. The yen fell 0.9%, the euro shed 0.2% and sterling rose 0.1% while the dollar index climbed 0.2%.

The next interest rate cut by the European Central Bank could be longer in coming after a recent uptick in inflation, ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin too was sluggish around $93,350, and is down about 4% on the month after retreating from a record high of 108,379.28 hit on Dec. 17. It has surged about 115% so far this year.

Yen European Central Bank bitcoin US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index cryptocurrency bitcoin yuan price Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato

Comments

200 characters

Dollar reigns with the support of higher yields

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Kurram district: parties develop consensus on peace deal

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

Read more stories