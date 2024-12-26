Pakistan conducted anti-terrorist operation in border area ‘based on authentic intelligence’: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday that security forces conducted “an operation on the border area which was carefully selected and based on authentic intelligence”.

The statement comes a day after the Taliban administration said 46 people were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on its territory on Tuesday.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorism since the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in September 2021. Pakistan has on several occasions demanded Kabul take action against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for using Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan.

In a weekly briefing today, the FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed that “Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies carried out an operation on the border area which was carefully selected and based on authentic intelligence.”

She maintained that Pakistan respected Afghanistan’s sovereignty and always prioritised dialogue in matters relating to ties with that neighbouring country.

Baloch, however, added that Pakistan’s major concern of terror hubs and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan remained high on the bilateral agenda.

“We have had some incidents on the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan’s major concern of terror hubs and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan remained high on our bilateral agenda. We remain engaged with Afghan authorities on all priority issues and would like to enhance cooperation in trade, transit trade, security, and border management,” she added.

Pakistan wants constructive relations with US

To a question about the comments of US President-elect Donald Trump’s aide Richard Grenell on Pakistan’s internal situation, the spokesperson said Pakistan always wanted to have positive and constructive relations with the US on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference.

When asked about the US sanctions on NDC and other entities, she called it unilateral which did not conform to international standards as Pakistan’s missile program was defensive and was not directed against the US or any other country.

Pakistan fully committed to human rights obligations

Asked about the EU reaction to the military trial of civilians in Pakistan, she said Pakistan was fully committed to its international human rights obligations and the country continued to implement the human rights instruments.

“Pakistan’s Constitution and legal system can resolve the issues that arise internally,” she added.

Pakistan calls for an end to human rights violations in IIOJK

Regarding South Asia, Baloch said Pakistan advocated for constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue with India to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, and urged India to take steps to create a conducive environment for the advancement of peace and dialogue.

“However, India’s retrogressive actions in Jammu and Kashmir have violated the bilateral environment and impeded prospects for peace and cooperation.”

She said besides upholding the ceasefire understanding of 2003, the two sides also renewed the Kartarpur Corridor Agreement for another five years.

The spokesperson said that throughout 2024, Pakistan called for an end to grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a just resolution in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Jammu and Kashmir dispute was highlighted in both bilateral and multilateral forums. At the 15th Islamic Summit and the 50th session of the OIC Council of Ministers, important resolutions were adopted expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmir cause. Three meetings of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir were held in May, August, and September,” she added.