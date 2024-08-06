India must revoke all illegal steps taken in IIOJK, moot asks

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar on Monday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and demanded that India must revoke all illegal steps taken before and on 5 August 2019 including demographic changes in the area.

The seminar titled, “India’s Illegal and Unilateral Actions in IIOJK: Five Years On”, was hosted by India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) to commemorate struggle and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, especially in the backdrop of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in IIOJK.

Speakers on the occasions were Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Spokesperson and Additional Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Dr Khurram Abbas, Director ISC, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG, ISSI; Ambassador Riffat Masood, Pakistan’s former Ambassador to Iran; Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja, Executive Director, CISS, AJK; Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR); and Mahmood Saghar leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

In her remarks, Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. She noted that India’s actions of 5 August 2019 were aimed at further consolidating Indian control over the occupied territory, which the Kashmiris have practically neutralised with their unmatched resistance.

She said that India's concerted campaign to change the demographic realities in the disputed territory is another manifestation of New Delhi’s intransigence and its disregard for international law and Security Council resolutions.

She added that Pakistan demands that for any fruitful dialogue and constructive peace process, India must revoke all illegal steps taken before and on 5 August 2019; immediately stop demographic changes in the area; withdraw military forces; release political prisoners; normalise communication routes; stop sexual oppression; and provide immediate access to the UN High Commission for Human Rights, OIC, and humanitarian groups to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Abbas, in his address, noted that India not only unilaterally changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir five years ago, but has also been seeking to alter its demographic structure in order to turn the Muslim majority into a minority. He said that it was the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people and diplomatic efforts by Pakistan that have kept the Kashmir issue fully alive.

Sohail Mahmood stated that today was an appropriate occasion to evaluate the role of India, Pakistan, Kashmiris and the world community, since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

He elaborated that, on India’s part, this period of five years has been marked by unabated repression, deceit, manipulation and misrepresentation. While IIOJK had remained the world’s “most militarised zone” as it was in 2019, the BJP government had peddled the falsehoods of “normalcy” and “progress” returning to the Valley, he added.

He said that India’s state-terrorism stretched beyond IIOJK as Indian state agents were found involved in extrajudicial killings and assassinations in Pakistan and parts of AJK. As for the Kashmiris, he commended them for writing yet another unforgettable chapter in their epic struggle for the right to self-determination in the face of India’s brutal and inhuman occupation.

Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja shared a rich academic perspective on India’s illegal actions in IIOJK and how they have affected the already deteriorating state of human rights in the Valley. She particularly highlighted the implications of non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute on strategic stability in South Asia.

Altaf Hussain Wani reflected on the historical pattern of youth’s engagement in the struggle for Kashmir’s freedom. He noted that young researchers and artists need to be encouraged and facilitated to approach global conscience using non traditional, peaceful means. He called upon the youth of AJK and Pakistan to make sustained efforts to reinforce the valiant endeavours of the Kashmiri youth in IIOJK.

Mahmood Saghar reaffirmed commitment of the Kashmiri leadership and masses to reunite with Pakistan. He also underscored that Kashmiris will never accept any proposal to turn the LoC into a permanent border as a solution to the longstanding dispute.

Ambassador Riffat Masood highlighted the efforts made by Pakistan on the diplomatic front and emphasised that a stable and prosperous Pakistan could do more for the Kashmir cause and a just solution of the dispute.

She advised that serious work must be done by all segments including the young generation for the realisation of the inalienable rights of Kashmiris.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024