BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 19, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 20 Dec, 2024 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Read here for details.

  • Shah Mehmood, Gandapur among 14 PTI leaders indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $12.08bn

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

Read here for details.

  • D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Read here for details.

