Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Shah Mehmood, Gandapur among 14 PTI leaders indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $12.08bn

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

