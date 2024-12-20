BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from December 19, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased
- Shah Mehmood, Gandapur among 14 PTI leaders indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $12.08bn
- Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties
- D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development
- OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad
