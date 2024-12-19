Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday agreed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, Radio Pakistan reported.

This understanding was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit, in Cairo today.

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

They also emphasized the need to align efforts to achieve mutually-beneficial development objectives.

The two leaders acknowledged the importance of people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges including enhanced exchange of artists, sportspersons, academics, and students.

They noted with satisfaction the recent visit by the Bangladesh Cricket Team to Pakistan and the concert of a Pakistani artist in Dhaka.

Both sides agreed to forge greater cooperation at various multilateral forums, including D-8.

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, truly reflecting the existing goodwill and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister highlighted the historical, religious, and cultural linkages between the two countries.

He expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, people-to-people contacts, and cultural exchanges.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the need to explore new avenues of economic cooperation and boost trade in sectors such as chemicals, cement clinkers, surgical goods, leather goods, and the IT sector.

He expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for the recent steps taken for the facilitation of trade and travel between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development

This includes waiving off the condition of 100% physical inspection of the consignments from Pakistan and abolishment of special security desk at the Dhaka airport earlier established to scrutinize Pakistani passengers.

PM Shehbaz also thanked Bangladesh for doing away with additional clearance requirements for Pakistani visa applicants.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over recent positive developments in bilateral relations and noted with satisfaction the increasing frequency of high-level contacts.