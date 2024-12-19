AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the D-8 Summit to discuss bilateral relations
BR Web Desk Published 19 Dec, 2024 06:37pm

Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday agreed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, Radio Pakistan reported.

This understanding was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit, in Cairo today.

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

They also emphasized the need to align efforts to achieve mutually-beneficial development objectives.

The two leaders acknowledged the importance of people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges including enhanced exchange of artists, sportspersons, academics, and students.

They noted with satisfaction the recent visit by the Bangladesh Cricket Team to Pakistan and the concert of a Pakistani artist in Dhaka.

Both sides agreed to forge greater cooperation at various multilateral forums, including D-8.

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, truly reflecting the existing goodwill and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister highlighted the historical, religious, and cultural linkages between the two countries.

He expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, people-to-people contacts, and cultural exchanges.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the need to explore new avenues of economic cooperation and boost trade in sectors such as chemicals, cement clinkers, surgical goods, leather goods, and the IT sector.

He expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for the recent steps taken for the facilitation of trade and travel between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development

This includes waiving off the condition of 100% physical inspection of the consignments from Pakistan and abolishment of special security desk at the Dhaka airport earlier established to scrutinize Pakistani passengers.

PM Shehbaz also thanked Bangladesh for doing away with additional clearance requirements for Pakistani visa applicants.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over recent positive developments in bilateral relations and noted with satisfaction the increasing frequency of high-level contacts.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Bangladesh Dr Muhammad Yunus D 8 Summit

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

India to play Champions Trophy on neutral ground, not Pakistan: ICC

D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development

No UAE visa issue, waiting for Islamabad to sign FTA: UAE consul general

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

No loss of life as fire doused at Karachi’s Rimpa Plaza: rescue officials

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories