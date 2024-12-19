AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.25%)
Pakistan

D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development

BR Web Desk Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 04:54pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses Developing Eight Summit in Cairo

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that a country’s youth plays a key role for its economic development.

The premier passed these remarks while addressing the Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) in Cairo.

PM Shehbaz thanked Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for a “very warm and generous welcome” given to him and his delegation.

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for 'Developing Eight' countries summit

He said the D-8 was “very important platform for cooperation”, stressing that the summit was taking place at a “very critical juncture”.

While talking about investing in youth, PM Shehbaz termed the youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the “key drivers of economic development in any society”.

“By investing in both, we can build inclusive and robust economies that are ready for the global challenges of today and tomorrow.”

“For Pakistan, investing in youth and supporting SMEs is crucial for our socioeconomic development and progress. With over 60% of our population under the age of 30, we possess a fountain of potential for innovation and growth,” he said.

PM calls for ceasefire in Gaza

“Ceasefire in Gaza is so important that without that, peace, prosperity and progress not only in the region but globally, will not be possible.

“It is equally important, if not more, to discuss the situation in Gaza, the ceasefire in Lebanon and the potential threat of Israel’s carnage in this area and the world over,” PM Shehbaz said.

The prime minister had earlier arrived in Cairo on a three-day visit to Egypt to lead the Pakistan delegation at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries.

Minister for Public Business Sector of Egypt, Mohamed Shimi along with senior Egyptian and officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Cairo received the Prime Minister upon arrival at the airport.

