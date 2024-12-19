AGL 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

BR Web Desk Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 11:32am

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, has commenced production of oil and gas from its Kunnar West Well-3 located in Hyderabad district, Sindh.

The E&P shared this development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to announce that Kunnar West Well-3 has been successfully brought into production at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1200 PSI with a choke size of 32/64”.

Sharing production details, OGDCL said the current output is 3.5 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas, 30 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate, and 3.8 metric tons per day of LPG.

The gas has been seamlessly integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network, it added.

Kunnar West Field is part of the Kunnar Mining Lease, located in the Hyderabad district of Sindh. OGDCL operates it with a 100% working interest.

“This accomplishment underscores OGDCL’s commitment to operational excellence and its vital contribution to enhancing Pakistan’s energy landscape, further solidifying its position as a leader in the hydrocarbon sector,” the E&P stated.

In October, OGDCL commenced oil and gas production from its exploratory well Baloch-2, located in Sanghar district of Sindh.

ODGCL is the largest E&P in Pakistan with operations including exploration, drilling operation services, production, reservoir management, and engineering support.

The company has the most extensive exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering over 40% of the country’s total acreage awarded with net hydrocarbons of oil and gas.

With over 67%, the Government of Pakistan is the largest shareholder in OGDCL, followed by the OGDC Employee Empowerment Trust and Privatisation Commission of Pakistan.



