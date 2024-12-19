Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Pakistan termed on Thursday the decision of the US to impose sanctions on National Development Complex and three commercial entities as “unfortunate and biased”.

In a statement issued today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the latest installment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries.

“Such policies have dangerous implications for strategic stability of our region and beyond,” the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the US said it was imposing new sanctions related to nuclear-armed Pakistan’s long-range ballistic-missile program, including on the state-owned defense agency that oversees the program.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the measures slapped on the National Development Complex and three firms were imposed under an executive order that “targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.”

Meanwhile, FO said that Pakistan’s strategic programme is a sacred trust bestowed by 240 million people upon its leadership.

It further said that the sanctity of this trust, held in the highest esteem across the entire political spectrum, “cannot be compromised”.

“We also regret the imposition of sanctions on private commercial entities. Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere doubts and suspicion without any evidence whatsoever,” FO said.

While claiming strict adherence to non-proliferation norms, licensing requirement for advanced military technology to other countries have been waived off in the past.

Such double standards and discriminatory practices not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes but also endanger regional and international peace and security.“

US imposes sanctions on National Development Complex and other entities

A State Department factsheet said the Islamabad-based NDC has sought to obtain components for the country’s long-range ballistic-missile program and missile-testing equipment.

It said the NDC “is responsible for the development of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles,” including the Shaheen family of missiles.

The other entities slapped with sanctions were Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited and Rockside Enterprise, all located in Karachi, the factsheet said.

It said the companies worked with the NDC to acquire equipment.

“The United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern,” Miller said.

The sanctions freeze any US property belonging to the targeted entities and bars Americans from doing business with them.